1 wounded in Lawndale shooting, 4 in custody

Four people were arrested in connection with a shooting late Saturday that wounded a man in Lawndale on the Southwest Side.

About 10:50 p.m., a 21-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle driving in the 1600 block of South Karlov, Chicago Police said. Someone in a passing vehicle fired shots and struck the man in the face.

The man was driven to Mount Sinai hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

Officers in the area spotted possible suspects driving in a vehicle and followed them, police said. The suspects then crashed into an object and were each transported with injuries to local hospitals, where they were also placed in custody.