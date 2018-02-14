1-year-old baby among 2 rescued from blaze in West Englewood

An extinguished fire at the 5200 block of South Damen | Chicago Fire Department

A 1-year-old baby was among two people rescued when a fire broke out Wednesday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters had extinguished the fire by 9:30 p.m. after they were called for a report of children trapped in a building in the 5600 block of South Damen, according to tweets from the Chicago Fire Department.

Crews rescued the baby and an adult, the only occupants, the fire department said. The baby was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition with injuries from smoke inhalation.

A space heater too close to flammable material appeared to be the origin of the fire, the fire department said. The apartment building also had no working smoke detectors.