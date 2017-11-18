1-year-old boy in car seat unharmed after vehicle theft on South Side

A 1-year-old boy was not injured when a car was stolen while he was sitting in the back seat early Saturday on the South Side.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., a woman went to the 9100 block of South State where her friend had been involved in a crash, according to Chicago Police.

With a 1-year-old boy in the back seat, the woman left her white Hyundai Sonata running while she checked on her friend, police said. A male then jumped into her vehicle and sped away.

The vehicle was found abandoned about 10 minutes later in the 9100 block of South Prairie, police said. The boy was still in the car, unharmed. No injuries were reported.

Details on the crash were not available. No one was in custody early Saturday as Area South detectives investigate.