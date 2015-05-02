1-year-old girl fatally hit by vehicle in Midlothian

A 1-year-old girl died Friday evening after being hit by a vehicle in south suburban Midlothian.

Aubrie Licea was struck near her home in the 14300 block of South Waverly Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She died at 6:48 p.m. Friday at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, authorities said.

An autopsy Saturday ruled her death an accident.

Midlothian police declined to comment Saturday afternoon.