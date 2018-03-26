1-year-old taken by mother without permission may be in Austin: police

Police are searching for a 1-year-old girl who has allegedly been abducted by her biological mother.

The girl, K’Lynn Rosario, and her mother, 18-year-old Kiara Rosario, were believed to be in the area of Division Street and Laramie Avenue in the Austin neighborhood on Monday afternoon, Chicago Police said.

Police said Kiara Rosario, who is the biological mother of the girl but does not have guardianship, has been in telephone contact with her family since taking the girl.

The mother was described as a white Hispanic woman, about 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds, with brown eyes, reddish hair and a medium complexion, police said. She has a tattoo on the back of her neck that reads “Jason.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.