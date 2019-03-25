Baby injured, woman killed in West Pullman shooting

A 1-year-old boy was wounded, a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in West Pullman on the South Side.

About 12:41 a.m., the three were in a parked vehicle in the 11700 block of South Laflin Street when someone in a dark colored sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. The baby was struck in the knee and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

The 33-year-old woman was shot the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The 34-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Area South detectives are investigating.