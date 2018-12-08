10 building windows damaged by group throwing rocks in Bucktown

The 606, or Bloomingdale Trail, a 2.7-mile trail and park that runs along an unused, elevated rail line between Ashland and Ridgeway, opened to the public Saturday, June 6, 2015. | Ashlee Rezin/for Sun-Times Media

Three people of interest were taken into police custody Friday night after a small crowd began hurling rocks at a strip of houses in the Northwest Side Bucktown neighborhood.

At 9:56 p.m., seven males walking through the Bloomingdale Trail chucked stones at residential and commercial buildings in the 2100 block of West Churchill Street, according to Chicago police.

Ten total windows were shattered by the hail of rocks, police said. No one was injured.

Police were questioning three people of interest early Saturday.