10 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Buffalo Grove

A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night sent 10 people to hospitals in the northwest suburbs.

The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. near Lake Cook and Old McHenry roads in Buffalo Grove, according to police in the suburb. One person had to be extricated from one of the four vehicles involved in the crash.

The 10 people injured in the accident were transported to hospitals, including Northwest Community, Glenbrook, Good Shepard, Highland Park Hospitals and Alexian Brothers Medical Center, police said.

Officers arrested the man they determined caused the accident. Saul Hernandez-Rivera, 39, of Chicago, was charged with disobeying a traffic signal, driving with a suspended license and not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The conditions of the patients were not released.