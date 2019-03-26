10 charged with trafficking heroin, ecstasy, guns in Chicago

Charges have been filed against 10 people as part of a joint federal and state investigation into heroin, ecstasy and gun trafficking in the Chicago, primarily on the city’s West Side.

The investigation spanned multiple years and largely focused on drug trafficking in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Authorities seized about 13 pounds of methamphetamines, a half-kilogram of heroin about 13,000 pills of suspected ecstasy and 18 firearms as part of the investigation, prosecutors said.

A federal criminal complaint filed last week describes a trafficking operation that involved drivers delivering heroin laced with fentanyl to customers who called a hotline to place orders. Undercover officers made about 50 drug purchases after calling the number, which was often answered by operators who referred to themselves as “Sean.”

The following are facing federal gun or drug charges in connection with the investigation: