10 shot – 2 fatally – on Monday across Chicago

Chicago Police investigate the scene where three people were shot including a 1-year-old boy, Monday morning in the 11700 block of South Laflin, in the West Pullman neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least two people were killed and eight others wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago, including a man shot to death in a South Austin basement on the West Side.

The man, 26, was in the basement in the first block of North Lorel Avenue when another male opened the door and fired shots inside, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his chest and neck, and was pronounced dead shortly after. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet confirmed the death.

In the West Pullman neighborhood on the South Side, a mother was killed in a shooting early Monday that also wounded her husband and 1-year-old son.

About 12:41 a.m., the family was in a parked vehicle in the 11700 block of South Laflin Street when someone in a dark colored sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

Amanda Boozer-Brown, 33, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She lived in the same block where she was shot.

Her baby was hit in the knee and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The 34-year-old father was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Area South detectives are investigating.

In nonfatal shootings, a man and woman were shot Monday night while sitting in a vehicle in Englewood on the South Side, police said.

About 11:53 p.m., two males walked towards the vehicle in the 1400 block of West 69th Street and fired shots at the two inside, police said.

The man, 22, and woman, 20, took themselves to Jackson Park Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The man sustained a graze wound on the left leg and the woman suffered a graze wound to the left shoulder.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.

On the West Side, A 28-year-old man was shot Monday night while walking in an alley in Humboldt Park.

At 10:13 p.m., the man heard gunfire and realized he had been hit, according to police. He was grazed on the chest and took himself to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

In the early evening, a man was shot on his porch in the Little Village neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, 31, was sitting on his porch at 5:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Albany Avenue when someone came up and shot him, police said. He was struck in the arm and went to Mt. Sinai Hospital. No one has been arrested.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was wounded after being shot in his vehicle in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

The 33-year-old was sitting in his vehicle at 2:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Francisco Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

He took himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and his condition was stabilized, police said. No one is in custody as North Detectives investigate the shooting.

Late Monday morning, a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man was in the 3400 block of West Madison Street at 11:07 a.m. when someone shot at him from a dark blue vehicle, according to police. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg. Area North detectives are investigating.

Over the weekend, four people were killed and another 10 were injured in shootings across Chicago.