10 shot, 3 fatally, in Columbus Day gun violence across Chicago

Three men were killed and at least seven other people were wounded in shootings on Columbus Day in Chicago.

A 46-year-old man was shot to death about 2:10 p.m. Monday in the South Shore neighborhood. He was standing outside in the back of a home in the 7300 block of South Dante when someone walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:53 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

About 1:15 a.m., a 34-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in the 4300 block of West 79th Street in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 6:15 a.m., authorities said.

Less than an hour earlier, a 24-year-old man was gunned down in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. He was with several males at 12:37 a.m., walking in an alley in the 8300 block of South Ingleside, when someone opened fire, authorities said. The man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office has not released any of the men’s identities, pending notifications of their families.

Monday’s latest shooting happened at 4:14 p.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 33-year-old man was shot in the left forearm and right thigh in the 1300 block of South Homan, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, but additional information, including the man’s condition and details on the shooting, were not known.

At 3:17 p.m., two men were shot in a separate Lawndale neighborhood attack. The men, ages 23 and 21, were walking in the 1200 block of South Springfield when male shooters approached and opened fire, police said. Both men were shot in the leg, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old woman was shot about 2:35 p.m. in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. She was the passenger in a vehicle in the 3400 block of West North Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The woman was driven to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, and was later transferred in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

At 1:44 p.m., someone in a light-colored vehicle opened fire on a 43-year-old man who was standing outside in the 1100 block of North Springfield in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. The man was shot in the arm and was taken in good condition to Norwegian American Hospital.

Earlier Monday morning, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was walking at 10:37 a.m. in the 10300 block of South Aberdeen when he was shot in the lower left calf, police said. The boy was taken in good condition to Roseland Community Hospital.

The day’s first nonfatal shooting happened about 1:45 a.m. in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side. A 20-year-old man was driving north in the 3300 block of South Morgan when a black SUV pulled alongside his vehicle and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The Columbus Day gun violence followed a weekend in which six men were killed and at least 29 other people were wounded in Chicago shootings between Friday evening and Monday morning.