10 vehicles stolen from Northwest Side in the last month

At least ten vehicles have been stolen from the Albany Park and Irving Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side in the last month.

Seven of the vehicles were legally parked when they were stolen, and three were left running with the keys in the ignition, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

between 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 3800 block of West Leland;

at 4:42 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 3500 block of West Lawrence;

at 1 a.m. Nov. 21 in the 4500 block of North Bernard;

between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 4100 block of North Hamlin;

between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 4700 block of North St. Louis;

between 11:45 p.m. Nov. 29 and 7 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 4600 block of North Hamlin;

at 12:10 p.m. Nov. 30 in the 4600 block of North Avers;

between 5 p.m. Dec. 1 and 7:15 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 4200 block of North Bernard;

at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 3500 block of West Lawrence; and

between 6:55 a.m. and 7 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 4200 block of North St. Louis.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.