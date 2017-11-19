10-year-old boy and girl, 13, missing from same block in Lake View

Two kids were reported missing Sunday night from the same block in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Karlie Beard, 13, and Joseph Soch, 10, were both reported missing from the 1500 block of West George, Chicago Police said. The two kids may be together.

Both were last seen earlier in the day and frequent the Wrightwood Park neighborhood, police said.

Beard was described as a white girl, about 5-foot and 95 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair, police said. Soch was described as a white boy, 4-foot-8 and 60 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.