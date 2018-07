10-year-old boy missing from Evanston Fourth of July parade

A 10-year-old boy was reported missing from the Fourth of July parade in north suburban Evanston.

Bryce Evans went missing in the area around the parade, according to Evanston police. He was described as a thin, 5-foot-6 black boy wearing a Boy Scout uniform.

The parade runs along Central Street from Central Park Avenue to Ashland Avenue. It started at 2 p.m.

Anyone who sees Bryce was asked to call (847) 866-5000.