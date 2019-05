Boy sexually assaulted in Avalon Park: police

A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in Avalon Park on the South Side.

The 45-year-old allegedly assaulted the child around 4:28 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 82nd Street, Chicago police said.

Charges are pending as Area South detectives investigate.

