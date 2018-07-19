Nearly 100 apartments uninhabitable after extra-alarm fire in Prospect Heights

The residents of 96 apartments were displaced after a massive fire Wednesday at a four-building complex in Prospect Heights. | American Red Cross

The residents of nearly 100 units were displaced after a massive fire Wednesday at an apartment complex in northwest suburban Prospect Heights.

The five-alarm fire started about 1:30 p.m. at a four-building apartment complex in the 800 block of McIntosh Court in Prospect Heights, according to Prospect Heights Fire Chief Drew Smith. Flames spread to three of the buildings before it was brought under control by about 9 p.m.

The remnants of the fire continued to smolder after that, and firefighters remained at the scene soaking hot spots until about 6 a.m. Thursday, Smith said.

Two civilians were injured in the fire, Smith said. One of them was hospitalized while the other was treated at a hospital and released. A firefighter also suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a hospital.

All residents of about 96 units were displaced as a result of the fire, Smith said.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter at Lakewood Chapel, 1307 E. Palatine Road in Arlington Heights, to assist the affected residents, the organization said in a statement. The shelter will remain open until all residents can be relocated.

The fire appeared to be accidental, but the cause remained under investigation Thursday, Smith said. He declined to provide further details on the investigation because it involved a minor.