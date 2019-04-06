$1,000 reward for information on hundreds of slashed tires in Chicago

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest connected to hundreds of tire slashing incidents at auto parts businesses across several Chicago neighborhoods.

More than 350 tires were slashed at 10 different locations in recent months resulting in thousands of dollars in losses, according to the Cook County Crime Stoppers. They are offering a cash reward of $1,000 to anyone with information on the crimes.

The incidents happened:

In the 3500 block of West Grand Avenue;

In the 2500 block of West Touhy Avenue;

In the 3300 block of South Archer Avenue;

In the 5600 block of West Diversey Parkway;

In the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue;

In the 4900 block of South Kedzie Avenue;

In the 6500 block of West Irving Park Road;

In the 2200 block of West Western Avenue;

In the 5400 block of West Madison Street; and

In the 6100 block of South Pulaski Road.

Flyers with more information will be distributed at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of West Grand Avenue, the Crime Stoppers said. Anyone with tips is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-535-7867.