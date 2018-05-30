100th Street bridge across Calumet River to close for weekend on Friday

The 100th Street bridge across the south branch of the Calumet River will close Friday for several days this weekend on the Far South Side.

The bascule bridge will close at 9 a.m. Friday and remain closed until 7 p.m. on Sunday in order to replace roadway grating, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Traffic east will be diverted to Torrance Avenue, to 106th Street, to Ewing Avenue and back to 100th Street. Traffic west will be follow Ewing Avenue, to Muskegon Avenue, to Commercial Avenue and back to 100th Street.