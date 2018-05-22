100th Street Bridge on Far South Side closed for repair work

The 100th Street Bascule Bridge over the Calumet River on the Far South Side will be closed until Sunday evening for repairs.

The bridge, which spans the south branch of the river, is set to reopen by 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation. It was closed Tuesday morning “due to emergency repairs.”

Eastbound traffic from 100th Street will be detoured via Torrence Avenue, 106th Street, and Ewing Avenue, CDOT said. Westbound traffic will be rerouted along Ewing, 106th, Muskegon Avenue and Commercial Avenue.