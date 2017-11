100th Street bridge over Calumet River to close for repairs

The 100th Street bridge over the Calumet River will close Friday morning for weekend repairs on the Far South Side.

The bridge will close to all traffic starting at 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Eastbound traffic can take Torrence Avenue to 106th Street to Ewing Avenue and back to 100th Street, CDOT said.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to Ewing and 106th then to Muskegon and Commercial and back to 100th, CDOT said.