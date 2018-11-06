Brad Schneider wins 10th District U.S. Congressional seat

Brad Schneider has won the 10th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challenger Douglas Bennett, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

The Sun-Times endorsed Schneider for the 10th District Congressional seat.

Schneider is a second-term Democratic congressman representing the 10th District, which includes many of Chicago’s northern suburbs such as Deerfield and Highland Park.

Before being elected to Congress, Schneider worked in business and management consulting for more than 20 years. He and his wife have lived in Deerfield for 25 years.

Schneider told the Chicago Sun-Times that his top priorities include quality, affordable health care, protecting Social Security and Medicaid, immigration reform and addressing climate change.

Bennett is a Republican who ran against Schneider.

He told the Sun-Times that his biggest concerns include Washington’s “corrupt” culture, high health care costs, and a “broken” immigration system. He has served as the Vice Chairman of the West Deerfield Township Republican Organization.

He works as an independent consultant and lives in Deerfield according to his campaign website.

