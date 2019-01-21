11 burglaries reported on Near North Side in last month: police

Police were warning Near North Side residents about almost a dozen burglaries reported over the past four weeks in the Lincoln Park, Sheffield Neighbors and Old Town neighborhoods.

A male has been breaking into residential and commercial buildings through force or open doors and windows, according to a community alert from Chicago police. He has stolen computers, jewelry, camera equipment, credit cards, televisions, clothes and cash.

The burglaries occurred:

the afternoon of Dec. 28 in the 1200 block of West Webster Avenue;

during the afternoon Dec. 28 in the 2000 block of North Fremont Street;

the morning of Dec. 28 in the 1100 block of West Armitage Avenue;

the morning of Dec. 29 in the 1800 block of North Cleveland Avenue;

the afternoon of Dec. 31 in the 1800 block of North Cleveland Avenue;

the morning of Jan. 7 in the 2000 block of North Sheffield Avenue;

the morning of Jan. 7 in the 1700 block of North Mohawk Street;

the morning of Jan. 10 in the 2300 block of North Bosworth Avenue;

the morning of Jan. 11 in the 900 block of West Webster Avenue;

the morning of Jan. 15 in the 1200 block of North Schick Place; and

the morning of Jan. 15 in the 800 block of West Armitage Avenue.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.