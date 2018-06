11 injured in Far South Side crash

Eleven people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in the West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The crash happened at 3:58 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Ashland, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Four people were taken to hospitals in fair to serious condition, while seven others were taken for treatment in good to fair condition, Fire Media Affairs said.

No further information was immediately made available.