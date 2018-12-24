11 residential burglaries reported in Lake View: cops

Police are investigating a series of recent residential burglaries in the North Side Lake View neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars either forced open a door or window or entered through an unlocked door, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Once inside, the suspect or suspects stole various items from the home.

The burglaries happened:

• between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2 in the 900 block of West Cornelia;

• between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 in the 3200 block of North Kenmore;

• between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 800 block of West Cornelia;

• between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 900 block of West Cornelia;

• between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 3400 block of North Lakewood;

• about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 3700 block of North Wayne;

• between Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 in the 3300 block of North Kenmore;

• between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of North Elaine;

• about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of North Wayne;

• about 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Roscoe; and

• between Saturday and Sunday in the 1200 block of West Addison.

In one of the incidents, the suspects were described as two males, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.