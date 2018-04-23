11 shot, 1 fatally, in Sunday gun violence across Chicago

Police officer looks at a white car that was shot up at the scene where a person was shot near Pulaski and Wilcox, Sunday night. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One person was killed, and at least 10 were wounded, Sunday in shootings across Chicago.

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot early in the day in the Northwest Side’s Hollywood Park neighborhood. About 1:05 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person down in the 3300 block of West Hollywood Avenue, where they found the man on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his head and chest, Chicago Police said.

He was pronounced at the scene, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Autopsy results were pending Sunday.

The most recent nonfatal shooting wounded a man in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 49-year-old man was standing next to a parked vehicle in the 4000 block of West Wilcox about 10:36 p.m. when he was shot in his face and shoulder, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai, where his condition was stabilized.

A man was shot hours earlier in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 27-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when two people walked up and fired shots at 8:08 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Lockwood, police said. The man was shot in the arm and back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 7:55 p.m., a man was shot while driving in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 37-year-old man was shot in his head in the 1300 block of North Kildare and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

An hour earlier, two men were shot in Lawndale. About 7 p.m., the men were standing in the street when a gray SUV pulled up in the 4000 block of West 21st Street and someone inside fired shots, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and arm and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The other man, 33, was shot in the knee and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Minutes earlier, a man and a boy were wounded in the Austin neighborhood. The two were walking down the street when they got into a fight with people walking by and shots were fired at 6:53 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Gladys Avenue, police said. The 20-year-old man was shot in the armpit and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 17-year-old boy was taken to Loretto Hospital for a graze wound to the ankle.

A 41-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood. The man was standing in an alley about 5:20 p.m. when he was was shot in the left leg in the 6800 block of South Wood, according police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition stabilized.

Earlier in the afternoon, two 19-year-olds were wounded in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side. The men were shot at 3:17 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Polk, police said. One man was shot in the ear and the other was shot in the buttocks. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition, police said.