11 shot, 3 fatally, within three hours Sunday morning in Chicago

At least 11 people were shot during a three-hour span early Sunday.

Between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., shootings across the South and West sides claimed three lives, according to police. One shooting on the South Side accounted for over half of the victims.

Six people were shot, one of them fatally, about 1:10 a.m. in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. The people were gathered in the 6400 block of South Eberhart when the shooting happened, according to Chicago Police. They taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where a 39-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The five other people shot included: a 24-year-old man was shot in his leg; a 21-year-old man grazed in the head; a 24-year-old woman shot in her arm; a 21-year-old man shot to his leg and a 19-year-old man shot in the back.

Shortly after the shooting, police taped off the entire block of 6400 South Eberhart. Several cars on the street had bullet holes. One smelled strongly of leaking gasoline. Outside the emergency room of the hospital, a group of women walked outside.

“He didn’t make it,” screamed one of the women. “That’s bogus as hell. They won’t let me go and see my son again.” Another woman in the group was sobbing.

The second fatal shooting happened about 3:20 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood. A 24-year-old man was outside in the 800 block of West 59th Street when someone in a passing car shot him multiple times, police said. He was shot in the chest, stomach, back and arms. The man later died at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Another man was fatally shot about 1:15 a.m. on the border of the Back of the Yards and Englewood neighborhoods on the South Side. The 29-year-old was sitting in a vehicle in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone walked up and shot him in the abdomen, according to police. The man drove himself down the street and then crashed into a parked vehicle near a gas station on Damen Avenue. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.

The last reported nonfatal shooting during the three-hour period Sunday wounded a woman in the University Village neighborhood. The 24-year-old tried to break up a fight between a relative and someone they didn’t know about 3:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Loomis Street, police said. The other person then took out a gun and shot her in the face and stomach. She was taken to University of Illinois Hospital, where her condition stabilized. Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

About 3 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. The shooting happened about 3 a.m. in the first block of 110th Street, according to police. The man showed up at Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. His condition had stabilized. Police said the man wouldn’t provide details about the shooting.

The first reported shooting Sunday critically wounded a man in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. About 1 a.m., the 32-year-old was outside in the 1000 block of North Kildare when two people stepped out of a vehicle and shot him, police said. The man was struck twice in the abdomen and once in the shoulder. He was driven by someone he knew to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in critical condition.

Shootings on Saturday killed three people and wounded seven.