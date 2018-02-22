11-year-old boy missing from Austin

Police are looking for an 11-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Lil Jerry Hyles was last seen about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was reported missing from the 700 block of North Menard.

He was described as a 5-foot-2, 125-pound black boy with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.