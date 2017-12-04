11-year-old boy missing from West Rogers Park

An 11-year-old boy was reported missing Monday night from the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Nathan Campbell was missing from the 6100 block of North Hamilton Avenue, Chicago Police said. He was last seen about 8 a.m.

He was described as black, about 4-foot-9 and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a black coat over a navy blue polo shirt and gray thermal shirt, navy blue pants and brown loafers. He was carrying a gray and black backpack.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.