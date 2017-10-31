11-year-old boy, mother in serious condition after Cicero fire

An 11-year-old boy and his mother were hospitalized in serious condition after a fire broke out at their home in west suburban Cicero early Tuesday.

Authorities responded to the house fire about 2:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of West 29th Place, according to Ray Hanania, spokesman for the town of Cicero.

Police were first at the scene and found a woman out front screaming, “My son is still inside,” Hanania said. The officers kicked in the front door and found the 11-year-old boy on the floor of the front room.

Police started CPR on the boy outside the building until paramedics arrived.

The boy and his mother were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for smoke inhalation, Hanania said. Both were in serious condition.

The blaze spread to the building to the west, and both buildings were seriously damaged, Hanania said.

Fifteen other residents were taken to the Cicero Public Safety Office to receive services.

Hanania did not release the cause of the fire Tuesday morning.