11-year-old seriously injured in I-88 chain-reaction crash

An 11-year-old boy suffered serious injuries Sunday morning when a semi-truck crashed into three vehicles on the I-88 expressway in west suburban Naperville.

The crash happened about 10:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at mile post 123, according to a release from Illinois State police. The driver of a semi-truck failed to slow down and rear-ended a Nissan that had slowed down in traffic.

The force of the impact caused the Nissan to collide with the Lexus in front of it, police said. That Lexus then rear-ended a Chevrolet.

The 47-year-old driver of the Nissan and his 11-year-old passenger were both taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to police. Another passenger, a 45-year-old woman, was transported with them.

Other drivers and passengers of the other vehicles were also taken to hospitals, according to police. Their conditions were not released. The semi-truck driver, who lived in Georgia, was not injured.

State police were investigating the crash.