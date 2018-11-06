Bill Foster wins 11th District U.S. Congressional seat

Bill Foster has won the 11th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challenger Nick Stella, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

The Sun-Times endorsed Foster for the 11th District Congressional seat, saying he “has become an important resource for colleagues on both sides of the aisle on everything from cyber-security to nuclear weapons development.”

Foster, the incumbent Democratic candidate, is a physicist and a businessman. He said he wants to continue fighting for affordable and accessible health care for all Americans, address the opioid crisis, bring needed infrastructure spending to Illinois and protect the DREAMers. He has also served in the 14th District Congressional seat.

Stella is Foster’s Republican opponent. He’s a cardiologist who has no political background and has never held a position in office. He said he wants to bring manufacturing and higher-paying jobs back into the 11th District by building good infrastructure and looking into the education system.

