12 carjackings and robberies reported in past 2 days on Near West Side

Police are warning residents on the Near West Side of a recent string of 12 vehicular hijackings and robberies in the past two days..

Two to three men approached victims on the street or inside their vehicles and have either stolen their cars or belongings from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The incidents happened:

• At 4:17 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Justine Street;

• At 9:26 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street;

• At 9:57 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Wood Street;

• At 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Flournoy Street;

• At 12:09 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Paulina Street;

• At 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of North Leavitt Street;

• At 2:35 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of West Wellington;

• At 3:02 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Aberdeen Street;

• At 4:03 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of North Artesian Avenue;

• At 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of North Hamlin Avenue;

• At 4:08 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North Maplewood Avenue; and

• At 4:24 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of West Augusta Boulevard.

The offenders were described as two to three black men between 5-foot-6 and 6-foot-1, 150 to 170 pounds with medium to dark complexions, police said. One man is between 18 and 20 years old and the other 30 to 35.

Both men were masked, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382 or Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.