12 charged with reckless conduct for fight at Hyde Park Halloween event

A dozen people were arrested after a fight during a Halloween festival in the South Side Hyde Park neighborhood.

The 18-year-old man and 11 minors were arrested at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of South Lake Park Avenue “after they were observed throwing eggs, golf balls and punches” at other attendees at a Halloween festival, according to a statement from Chicago police. They also allegedly disobeyed an order by officers to “disperse and cease their actions.”

The group – which also included a 12-year-old girl, two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, four 16-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl – were each charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct, police said.

Police said there was no indication Thursday that the incident was related to another violent scene several hours later, during which a large group of teenagers damaged multiple cars a few blocks away in the 5400 block of South Kimbark and South Kenwood.