12 displaced after blaze tears through 3-story apartment building in Gresham

A fire tore through a three-story apartment building Thursday evening, displacing 12 people from their South Side Gresham neighborhood homes.

The fire started about 6:10 p.m. at the building at 8659 S. Vincennes, according to tweets from Chicago Fire Media.

Crews battled the fire from the outside of the building and eventually put it out just before 8 p.m., the fire department said.

No one was injured, but the Department of Family and Support Services was called to help eight children and four adults who were displaced from their homes, the fire department said.