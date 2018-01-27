1 dead, 11 injured in Loop crash

Fire crews respond to an eight-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the Loop that left twelve people injured. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

One person was killed and eleven others were injured in an eight-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the Loop.

The pin-in crash happened about 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Congress Parkway and Wells Street, according to Chicago Police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Following the crash, seven people were listed in serious to critical condition, fire media affairs said. Four were taken to Stroger Hospital, while three others were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

One person taken to Stroger was later pronounced dead, according to Illinois State Police, the agency investigating the crash.

Two other people were taken to Rush University Medical Center in fair to serious condition, and three more were taken to Stroger in good to fair condition, fire media affairs said.

Eleven people refused medial treatment at the scene, fire media affairs said.

Congress was shut down for a crash investigation, fire media affairs said.

Southbound No. 36 Broadway buses were being rerouted from State Street, Harrison Street and Financial Place due to street blockage, according to the CTA. Northbound buses were not affected.