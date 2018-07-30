City gun violence left a man dead and 11 others wounded by the end of Sunday.
The only homicide during the 24 hours happened in the evening on Chicago’s East Side. A 28-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk about 7:15 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Green Bay when someone inside a black SUV fired shots, striking him in the left shoulder and abdomen, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.
The last nonfatal shooting left a 37-year-old wounded in Hyde Park on the South Side. About 11:45 p.m., the man was walking on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of East 52nd Street when two people approached him and opened fire, according to police. The man was treated for a gunshot wound to his abdomen. His condition had stabilized.
Earlier that night, a 57-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. A witness said four males walked out of a gangway about 10:05 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Potomac and approached the man, police said. One of the males then pulled out a gun and shot him in the armpit. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
About 6:45 p.m., a man was shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 21-year-old was in the 3800 block of West Gladys when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been shot in his left thigh, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
A man took himself to Rush University Medical Center Sunday afternoon after suffering a gunshot wound. About 4:50 p.m., the 24-year-old was shot in his left foot, according to police. He later showed up at Rush, where his condition had stabilized. The man was uncooperative with investigators and wouldn’t tell them where the shooting happened.
In other shootings Sunday:
- about 5:35 p.m., a man was critically wounded in a drive-by attack in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The 26-year-old was struck in the leg and was in critical condition, police said;
- a teenager was shot about 2:20 p.m. in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. The 15-year-old was standing on a corner in the 7900 block of South Vernon when a car pulled up and someone in a passenger fired shots, striking the boy in the left hip, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition stabilized;
- about 3:45 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in a drive-by attack on the Near West Side. His condition had stabilized;
- about 2:55 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot on a rear porch in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. He was grazed in his head and his condition had stabilized at a hospital. The shooting was several blocks away from where a man was shot in his car only four hours earlier;
- a teenager was shot in his foot about 3 a.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. The 16-year-old boy was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital for a gunshot to his left foot, police said. His condition had stabilized. The shooting happened about three blocks away from where a man was shot less than a day earlier;
- about 2:30 a.m., a man was in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side. The 24-year-old was shot in his head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said; and
- a man was wounded about 1 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 26-year-old in the 4800 block of West Wilcox Street when two people approached him and opened fire, police said. He was struck multiple times in his body and was taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition.