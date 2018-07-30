12 shot, 1 killed in Sunday gun violence

City gun violence left a man dead and 11 others wounded by the end of Sunday.

The only homicide during the 24 hours happened in the evening on Chicago’s East Side. A 28-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk about 7:15 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Green Bay when someone inside a black SUV fired shots, striking him in the left shoulder and abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

The last nonfatal shooting left a 37-year-old wounded in Hyde Park on the South Side. About 11:45 p.m., the man was walking on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of East 52nd Street when two people approached him and opened fire, according to police. The man was treated for a gunshot wound to his abdomen. His condition had stabilized.

Earlier that night, a 57-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. A witness said four males walked out of a gangway about 10:05 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Potomac and approached the man, police said. One of the males then pulled out a gun and shot him in the armpit. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

About 6:45 p.m., a man was shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 21-year-old was in the 3800 block of West Gladys when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been shot in his left thigh, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A man took himself to Rush University Medical Center Sunday afternoon after suffering a gunshot wound. About 4:50 p.m., the 24-year-old was shot in his left foot, according to police. He later showed up at Rush, where his condition had stabilized. The man was uncooperative with investigators and wouldn’t tell them where the shooting happened.

In other shootings Sunday: