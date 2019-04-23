12 shot, 1 killed Monday in Chicago

Twelve people were shot, one of them fatally, Monday in gun violence across Chicago.

The deadly shooting happened in Gresham on the South Side, when a man got into an argument with someone about marijuana, according to Chicago police.

He was arguing at 4:10 p.m. in the 700 block of West 87th Street when someone shot him in the back, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death. Area South detectives are investigating.

About the same time, a 44-year-old man was shot as he stood in front of a home in Englewood on the South Side.

The man was standing about 4:10 p.m. in the front yard of the home in the 6800 block of South Justine when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in the leg, according to police.

He was also taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said. Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.

Earlier in the afternoon, three people were wounded in a drive-by in South Chicago.

The trio was walking down the street about 1:15 p.m. in the 7900 block of South East End Avenue when someone shot at them from a silver-colored sedan, according to police.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the mouth, leg and forearm, police said. Another man, 39, was shot in both legs. Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 41-year-old was in serious condition and the 39-year-old was stabilized.

The third man, 34, was shot in the left forearm and buttocks, according to police. He was stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Area South detectives are investigating.

In the day’s most recent reported shooting, a man was critically wounded in Austin on the West Side.

The 35-year-old was sitting in a parked car in the 5500 block of North Avenue when someone approached him about 9:25 p.m. and fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

A few hours earlier, two men were wounded in a shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The men, ages 18 and 23, were shot at 5:47 p.m. in the 600 block of North Avers Avenue, according to police.

The younger man was struck in the leg, while the older man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and hand, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Area North detectives are investigating.

Monday’s first reported shooting happened just after midnight when a man was wounded in a drive-by in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was walking in the 800 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in a passing black BMW opened fire, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said.

His condition was stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

In other non-fatal shootings:

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg about 1:40 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Walton Street in Austin on the West Side;

A 36-year-old man was shot in the face about 10:43 a.m. in the first block of East 119th Street in West Pullman on the Far South Side; and

A 33-year-old man was shot in the side and back about 2:56 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Pulaski Road on the border of Hermosa and Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Monday’s incidents follow an Easter Weekend in which four people were killed and 25 injured in shootings across Chicago.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.