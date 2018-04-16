12 takeaways from the Comey interview with ABC’s Stephanopoulos

George Stephanopoulos, left, landed the first media interview with former FBI Director James Comey since he was fired in May 2017. | Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP

WASHINGTON – Here are 12 takeaways from the former FBI Director James Comey interview with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Comey’s book, “A Higher Loyalty,” will be released on Tuesday. His book tour hits Chicago on Friday for an event at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, part of the Chicago Humanities Festival.

On President Donald Trump being morally unfit to be president:

“I don’t think he’s medically unfit to be president. I think he’s morally unfit to be president.

“A person who sees moral equivalence in Charlottesville, who talks about and treats women like they’re pieces of meat, who lies constantly about matters big and small and insists the American people believe it, that person’s not fit to be president of the United States, on moral grounds. And that’s not a policy statement. Again, I don’t care what your views are on guns or immigration or taxes.”

On how Comey cannot say for certain that the president of the United States is not compromised by the Russians:

“It’s possible.”

On if Trump obstructing justice:

“I mean, it’s certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice. It would depend and– and I’m just a witness in this case, not the investigator or prosecutor, it would depend upon other things that reflected on his intent.”

Comey on his ego:

“I have to be careful not to fall in love with my own view of things. And so that battle with ego and my sense that memoirs are an exercise in ego convinced me I was never going to write a book.”



On Chicagoan George Papadopoulos triggering the Russia probe:

“The FBI got information that there was somebody who had had– was a foreign policy advisor named Papadopoulos to the Trump campaign…..who had been talking to someone in London about getting dirt that the Russians had on Hillary Clinton as part of their effort to influence our campaign– the– our election.”

On how the the so-called Steele dossier did not trigger the FBI investigation:

“The information that triggered it was the Papadopoulos information that came in late July.”

The code name for the Clinton email investigation:

“The midyear team.”

On if Comey knew that letter to Congress would elect Donald Trump, would he still send it:

“I would. I would.”

What it felt like to be Comey in the last 10 days of the presidential campaign:

“It sucked.”

On how it was a mistake to tell Trump he was not under investigation:

“Now in hindsight, given the challenges I had with President Trump and his frustrations that I wouldn’t publicly say he’s not under investigation, I think the better argument is it was a mistake.”

On how it was a mistake to promise “honest loyalty:”

“But given what I know now, maybe it would’ve been better to give a more explicit– say, “Sir, I can’t promise you loyalty.”

On how Trump does not laugh:

“I’ve never seen him laugh. Not in public, not in private.”