12 wounded, 1 killed in shootings Wednesday in Chicago

Police investigate a shooting about 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018 in the 5100 block of South King Drive in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Twelve people were wounded and one person was killed between about 1:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

The day’s only fatal shooting happened in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

A 29-year-old was standing in a gangway about 7:05 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Maryland when two people walked up and opened fire, striking him in the lower torso, according to Chicago Police. The shooters then ran off.

The man was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened at 11:11 p.m. in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Two women were in a vehicle that was traveling southbound when they heard shots and felt pain in the 5100 block of South King, according to police.

A 35-year-old woman was shot in the right shoulder. She took herself to Provident Hospital and was being transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A 36-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet in the left leg. She also took herself to Provident Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

About an hour earlier, an 18-year-old man was shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The man was standing on a sidewalk about 10:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Iowa when another male walked up and shot him in the left shoulder, according to police.He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

A 32-year-old man was wounded in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side about 8 p.m.

The man was in the 6100 block of South Evans when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot. He suffered gunshot wounds to the right leg and buttocks and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

About an hour earlier, a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was standing about 7:05 p.m. in the 400 block of West 79th Street when a sedan pulled up and a rear passenger started shooting, police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left leg and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

A 23-year-old man was wounded while riding in a vehicle about 5:30 p.m. in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 1100 block of West 115th when someone in an SUV fired shots, striking him in the left hand, according to police.

He showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The boy was walking about 4:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 70th Street when someone fired shots from a sedan as it drove by, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in his left shoulder and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

In another drive-by shooting at 3:51 p.m., a 29-year-old man was wounded in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was standing in the 3700 block of West Harrison when someone in a light-colored sedan fired shots, striking him in the leg. He showed up at Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A man was critically wounded in another drive-by shooting about 1:30 p.m. in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was standing with a group of people about 1:15 p.m. in the 300 block of East 58th Street when a red vehicle pulled up and someone inside let off shots, striking him in the right thigh. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot at 12:36 p.m. in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

Someone walked up to him in the 9100 block of South Ada and opened fire, striking him in the leg, according to police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and was listed in serious condition, police said.

The first two shootings of the day happened in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A motorcyclist was wounded at 11:34 a.m. in the 300 block of West 99th Place, police said.

The 30-year-old man told investigators he was riding his motorcycle when someone fired shots at him. He showed up at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

About 1:30 a.m., a 62-year-old woman was shot while driving in Fernwood.

The woman was driving westbound on 106th Street in a black Jeep when two males got out of a beige SUV and fired shots at her in the 10600 block of South Normal, according to police. She was shot in the left arm and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where her condition was stabilized.

On Tuesday, 2 people were wounded in shootings on the South Side.