12 wounded, 1 killed in Sunday shootings

At least one person was killed and 12 others were wounded in Chicago shootings on Sunday.

The lone gun homicide happened during the evening and claimed the life of a 24-year-old man in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

About 7:10 p.m., he was standing on a sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Lamon Avenue when someone approached him on foot and fired shots, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

No one was in custody. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The most recent nonfatal shooting left a 51-year-old man wounded after two armed people broke into his home Sunday night in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

About 9:40 p.m., two males wearing all black forced their way into the first-story apartment in the 3500 block of West Flournoy Street and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in his left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The two robbers left the home with an unknown amount of money, police said. No one was in custody.

Detectives were speaking with a person of interest after a man was shot by his girlfriend Sunday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 59-year-old man was involved in a “domestic-related altercation” about 7:50 p.m. in the 4800 bock of West Gladys Avenue, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the incident and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot during the afternoon in the Winneconna Parkway neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3:45 p.m., the boy was standing in the 7700 block of South Normal Avenue when someone walked up to him and fired one gunshot in his direction, police said. The boy was struck in his head and then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. No one was in custody.

A man was wounded by gunfire from a drive-by shooting early Sunday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the West Side.

At 12:48 a.m., the 21-year-old was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot by someone inside a dark vehicle passing through the 2300 block of West 19th Street, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Sunday’s first reported gun violence had police questioning four people of interest after a shooter fired into a crowd of people fighting early Sunday in the the Near West Side neighborhood.

At 12:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man was shot after a brawl broke out in the 800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said. Someone fired a shot that struck the 28-year-old in the leg. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Officers pulled over a vehicle resembling what witnesses said the suspects drove away in, police said. Four people of interest inside were taken into police custody, and a weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

In other Sunday shootings:

A 26-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting about 9:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Miller Street in Pilsen.

Two men, 20 and 29, were shot inside a restaurant about 8:50 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street in Park Manor.

Two men, 19 and 20 years old, were wounded by gunfire about 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Kostner Avenue in Humboldt Park.

A woman was grazed by a bullet at 2:27 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Shields Avenue in Englewood.

A man was hit by a bullet at 12:28 a.m. from an unknown shooter in the 4500 block of South Lawler in LeClaire Courts.

Two people were killed and four others were wounded from Saturday gun violence in Chicago.