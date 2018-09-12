12 wounded, including 5 teens, in Chicago shootings Tuesday

Five teenagers were among 12 people wounded by gunfire between about 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday in shootings across the South Side and West Side.

The most recent shooting left a 16-year-old boy wounded in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The boy was walking when he heard shots and felt pain about 10:50 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Crystal, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the stomach and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A minute earlier, a man was wounded in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was walking when two males approached him and fired shots at 10:49 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Laflin, according to police.

He was struck in the groin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 8:15 p.m., a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was walking on a sidewalk when someone in a vehicle fired multiple shots at him in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street, according to police.

He was shot in the foot and was treated at the scene where he was in good condition, police said.

Another man was wounded by gunfire about 7:45 p.m. in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was walking in an alley when someone came up and fired multiple shots at him in the 7800 block of South Cottage Grove, according to police.

He treated on the scene and then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

At 7:12 p.m., three teenagers and one woman were shot in the Trumbull Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The four were walking down a sidewalk in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue when they were struck by gunfire from at least one person heading east on 106th Street, according to police.

Two 16-year-old boys were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. One of them arrived with multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical condition, police said. The other boy’s condition has stabilized after he was shot in the lower right leg, according to police and the Chicago Fire Department.

The rest of the group was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The woman, 21, was shot in the right hip and the third teenager, 19, was shot in the left elbow, police said. Both of their conditions had stabilized at Christ, the fire department said.

Another teen was shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood about 5:55 p.m.

The 17-year-old was shot about 5:55 p.m. while sitting on a bench in the 1400 block of North Luis Munoz Drive, according to Chicago police. The shooting unfolded between the park’s field house and lagoon.

Several males fired at him with at least one gun, police said. He walked into Norwegian American Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Officers took four people of interest into custody. All were released without charges by early Wednesday, according to police.

About 4 p.m., two people were shot while driving down Interstate 57 on the Far South Side.

Officers were informed of a drive-by shooting involving a Jeep and a Chevrolet vehicle about on I-57 near South Halsted Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Half an hour later, Chicago police were notified that two gunshot victims had driven themselves to the Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, according to state police and Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

They were believed to be the driver and passenger of the Chevrolet car and were driving south when they were shot, state police said. As of Tuesday evening, their conditions were stabilized at Stroger Hospital, officials said.

No further information was available as state police were investigating.

The first shooting of the day happened in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the right leg about 9 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Calumet, according to police. The shooting may have been a “domestic incident,” police said.

He was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

On Monday, eight people, including three teens, were wounded by gunfire across the city.