12-year-old boy among 19 wounded Saturday in gun violence

At least 19 people were wounded Saturday in gun violence across Chicago, including a 12-year-old boy who was shot when someone interrupted an argument with gunfire.

About 9:20 p.m., the 12-year-old boy was standing on a sidewalk with a group of people when a male took out a handgun and fired shots in the 3300 block of West Madison, according to Chicago Police. The boy was shot multiple times in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, police said. He was shot in the arm and showed up at Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About an hour earlier, two women were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside Mount Sinai Hospital on the Southwest Side. The women, both 35-years-old, were shot when someone in a dark-colored car fired shots about 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Ogden, police said. Both women were shot in the lower body and took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital. They were listed in fair and good condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was shot multiple times while riding a bike in Homan Square. The 25-year-old was riding on the sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle pulled into a nearby parking lot and someone inside fired shots at 3:11 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A half hour earlier on the South Side, a 37-year-old man was shot in the Park Manor neighborhood. The man was arguing with someone at 2:48 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Cottage Grove when someone pulled out a handgun and fired shots, according to police. He was struck in his left leg and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized. Two suspects were taken in for questioning.

In the West Side’s Austin neighborhood, a man was shot while sitting inside a vehicle. About 1:10 p.m., the 26-year-old was in the 5800 block of West Division when someone appeared from an alley and fired shots, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

On the South Side, two men were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood. About 1:21 p.m., the men, ages 30 and 64, were standing on a sidewalk when someone ran up and shot them in the first block of West Garfield, according to police.

The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and arm, police said. He showed up at Provident Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. The older man was shot in the right leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

At least 10 other people were wounded Saturday in the following shootings: