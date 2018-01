12-year-old boy wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The boy was on foot about 10:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Hamlin when someone in a maroon Pontiac fired shots, striking him in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.