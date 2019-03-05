12-year-old boy struck by semi, critically hurt in Gage Park: police

A 12-year-old boy was struck by a semitrailer that drove off after the crash Tuesday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

At 3:48 p.m., the semitrailer was westbound on 51st Street when the driver turned north onto Western Avenue and hit the boy, according to Chicago police.

The boy was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The semi driver took off after the crash and was later taken into custody near the intersection of 33rd Street and Western, police said.

CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash alongside Area Central detectives.