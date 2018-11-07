Mike Bost wins 12th District U.S. Congressional seat

Mike Bost has won the 12th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challenger Brendan Kelly, the according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

The Sun-Times didn’t endorse a candidate for the 12th District Congressional seat.

Kelly is the Democratic candidate. He served as Assistant State’s Attorney before becoming State’s Attorney for St. Clair’s County, where strengthened the law enforcement functions of the State’s Attorney’s office, creating a new violent crime unit and revolutionizing the prosecution of domestic assault cases. He also created a children’s justice division to prosecute crimes against children and fought to eliminate the statute of limitations on child sexual assault.

Republican candidate Bost has served as 12th District Congressman for four years. He’s also held positions in the U.S. military, as a first responder and a local job creator. Prior to his election to Congress, Bost in the Illinois House of Representatives and was the House Republican Caucus Chair. Along with his wife, Bost, owns and operates a small business, White House Salon.

Auxier is the Green Party candidate and a philosophy and communications studies professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He’s also a published author and scholar. His candidate causes and values include social justice, ecology and non-violence.

