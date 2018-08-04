13 shot — 1 fatally — in Friday gun violence

Chicago police investigate a scene with shell casings in the 3200 block of South Hamilton, this appears to be related to a shooting that happened in the 3500 block of South Hoyne a few blocks away. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was killed and 12 other people were wounded in city gun violence Friday.

Shootings within the 24-hour period spanned the West and South sides, and included a drive-by attack that wounded three men as they were sitting on crates in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Friday’s only homicide happened about 8 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago Police. A male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the left arm in the 7700 block of South South Shore and was pronounced at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death. More information wasn’t provided.

The last nonfatal shooting Friday wounded a teenage boy in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. About 11 p.m., the 17-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a blue SUV opened fire, according to police. The boy was treated for a graze wound to his leg.

About 7:15 p.m., a 66-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded in a carjacking in the same neighborhood. He was sitting in his van when two people pulled him out, shot him multiple times in the abdomen and drove away from the 400 block of South Kedzie, police said. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

A man was shot about 3:35 p.m. in a Far South Side Morgan Park neighborhood drive-by attack. The 21-year-old was walking in a group when someone in a passing black car opened fire in the 11300 block of South Carpenter, police said. His condition stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

About 3:10 p.m., a man was shot in the South Shore neighborhood. The 23-year-old was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 7600 block of South Kingston when he heard gunfire and felt pain, according to police. He was shot in his arm and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

In other shootings Friday:

about 12:50 p.m., a man was critically wounded in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. Officers found the 25-year-old on the street with three gunshot wounds to his back. His condition was critical;

earlier in the morning a man was shot in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. About 9:15 a.m., someone in a gray car fired at the 29-year-old man in the 5500 block of South Marshfield. The man was in serious condition after he was shot in the right hip;

a man was shot about 7:30 a.m. after a domestic fight in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 38-year-old man was shot multiple times after a fight with another male inside a home in the 8200 block of South Coles, according to police;

three people were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. They were sitting on crates on the sidewalk near the corner at 8:42 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Flournoy when two people in a Dodge Charger opened fire, according to police. One victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and multiple gunshot wounds to the body. A 32-year-old man also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and a 45-year-old man was shot in the right hand;

about 1:30 a.m., a man was shot as he sat in a parked car in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 20-year-old was in an alley in the 3500 block of South Hoyne Avenue when someone in a minivan pulled up and opened fire, according to police. He was shot in his back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. Officers taped off a scene that appeared to be connected to the shooting several blocks away in the 3200 block of Hamilton. Several shell casings on the ground were marked with evidence cards;

Friday’s first shooting left a man wounded on the border of the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side. About 12:35 a.m., the 57-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 6200 block of South King Drive when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been shot, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. His condition had stabilized.