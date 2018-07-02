13 shot — including 3 children — in Sunday gun violence

One person was killed and 12 others were wounded Sunday in city gun violence.

A single shooting on the West Side accounted for almost half of the shooting victims, wounding six people. Three of the victims were girls, one of whom was 5 years old.

It was the last shooting during the 24-hour period.

About 10 p.m., the children were sitting in a parked vehicle with a relative in the 3400 block of West Walnut Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago Police said. Someone in a passing car had opened fire on three other people standing on a sidewalk.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in her chest, arm and abdomen, and was in serious condition, police said. The 5-year-old girl was shot in her arm. Her condition was listed as stabilized. A third girl, 15 years old, was shot in her thigh. She was in good condition.

The three people shot on the sidewalk included a 20-year-old woman. She was struck in her chest and arm, and was in serious condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in his foot, and 26-year-old man was shot in his thigh, police said. They were both in good condition.

Sunday’s fatal shooting happened minutes before the sunrise in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side. About 5 a.m., a 32-year-old man was driving in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue when someone shot him several times in his legs, police said. The man drove three blocks south before crashing into a pole. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death. Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The next most recent nonfatal shooting wounded a 26-year-old man in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. The man was sitting in front of a home about 8:45 p.m. when three people shot him in the 4800 block of South Bishop, according to police. He was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in good condition. Police said he wasn’t the target of the shooting.

Earlier in the day, a 40-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in the Streeterville neighborhood on the Near North Side. The man was arguing with someone about 5:15 a.m. in the 400 block of North McClurg Court when the person opened fire, grazing him in the arm, according to police. He was listed in good condition at a hospital.

A double shooting near Humboldt Park wounded a woman and man early Sunday on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened about 4 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to police. The man, 27, was shot in his back, and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said. The 23-year-old woman was shot in her leg, police said. She took herself to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About 2:20 a.m., a man was wounded in a shooting on the border of the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side. The 44-year-old heard two people arguing in the 300 block of East 75th Street and then heard gunshots, police said. He realized he had been hit in his shoulder and thigh, and took himself to Provident Hospital. He was in critical condition, and was going to be transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The first shooting Sunday wounded a 31-year-old man in Lawndale on the West Side. Officers responded about 1:25 a.m. to a person shot in the 1400 block of South Kolin Avenue and found the man with four gunshots in his leg and one in his abdomen, police said. He initially refused medical treatment, but was later taken by a friend to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in serious condition. The man and witnesses refused to provide details about the shooting.