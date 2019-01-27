13 vehicles stolen while left running unattended on West, NW Side streets: cops

Over a dozen drivers who left their keys in their vehicles came back to find them stolen this winter in neighborhoods throughout the West and Northwest Sides.

The thefts were reported from mid-December to January in the West Garfield Park, East Garfield Park, Lawndale, Humboldt Park and Austin neighborhoods, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The drivers would usually keep the parked vehicles running to warm up their cars, police said.

The incidents occurred:

about 6:45 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 4600 block of West Erie Street;

about 7:15 p.m. Dec. 12 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street;

about 8:20 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 3200 block of West Ohio Street;

about 9:50 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 3900 block of West Madison Avenue;

about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 300 block of South Albany Avenue;

about 9:25 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 900 block of South Springfield Avenue;

about 3:45 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt Road;

about 12:51 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 3900 block of West Madison Avenue;

about 8:40 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue;

about 11:21 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 4400 block of West Grenshaw Avenue;

about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 4600 block of West Erie Street;

about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 100 block of South Cicero Avenue; and

about 2 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 500 block of North Avers Avenue.

Anyone with information on the vehicle thefts is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.