13-year-old boy, 23-year-old woman shot in Little Village

A 13-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The pair, who are cousins, were sitting in a parked vehicle about 9:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 28th Street when two people got out of a Toyota Corolla and started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his hand, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The woman was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.