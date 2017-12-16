13-year-old boy among 4 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

A 13-year-old boy was among four people wounded in two separate Chicago shootings in the first eight hours of the weekend.

Two men, both 20 years old, were shot about 11:10 p.m. Friday in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side. They were walking west in the 800 block of West Windsor when someone got out of a white vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle then continued driving east from the scene.

One man was shot in the left leg, while the other man was shot in the right leg, police said. They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

Less than eight hours earlier, the 13-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were both wounded in a Gresham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

A fight broke out between two people about 4 p.m. inside a gas station in the 7800 block of South Ashland, police said. A third person inside the gas station waited for the fight to end and then took out a weapon and fired shots, striking a 28-year-old man in the left ankle.

The shooter then fired shots in the direction of the CTA bus, striking the 13-year-old boy in the neck, police said. Both victims were not the intended targets of the shooting.

The boy was taken in serious condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. The man was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital.

Last weekend, five men were killed and at least 14 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.